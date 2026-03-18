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Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Play Nuggets On March 18

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. Wells' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells put up 16 points in his last action, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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