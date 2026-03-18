Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Play Nuggets On March 18

Wells put up 16 points in his last action, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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