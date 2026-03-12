FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Mavericks On March 12

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. Wells' points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Wells put up 11 points in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Wells is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 117.8 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

