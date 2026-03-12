Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Mavericks On March 12

In his last game on March 10, Wells put up 11 points in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Wells is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 117.8 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

