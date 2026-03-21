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Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Hornets On March 21

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 21. Wells' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Wells recorded six points and two steals in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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