Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Hornets On March 21

In his last game on March 20, Wells recorded six points and two steals in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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