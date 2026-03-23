Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Play Hawks On March 23
Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 23. Wells' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wells put up nine points in his most recent appearance, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.