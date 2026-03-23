Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Play Hawks On March 23

Wells put up nine points in his most recent appearance, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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