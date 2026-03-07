FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Clippers On March 7

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Wells' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells totaled 24 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 4. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

