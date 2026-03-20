Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Celtics On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Wells put up 11 points in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.0 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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