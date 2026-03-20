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Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Celtics On March 20

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 20. Wells' points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Wells put up 11 points in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.0 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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