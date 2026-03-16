FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Square Off Against Bulls On March 16

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 16. Wells' points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12, Wells put up 23 points and two steals. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Wells

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News