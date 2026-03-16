Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Square Off Against Bulls On March 16

In his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12, Wells put up 23 points and two steals. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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