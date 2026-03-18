Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Brown totaled 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Brown is tops on his team in points per game (28.4), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per contest.

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