FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Brown's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown totaled 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Brown is tops on his team in points per game (28.4), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News