Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Timberwolves On March 22

In his most recent game, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Brown had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brown is tops on his team in points per contest (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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