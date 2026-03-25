FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Thunder On March 25

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 25. Brown's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Brown put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Brown paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News