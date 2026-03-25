Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Thunder On March 25
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 25. Brown's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 22, Brown put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Brown paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.