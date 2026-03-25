Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Thunder On March 25

In his last game on March 22, Brown put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Brown paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.

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