Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Thunder On March 12

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Brown's points prop was 26.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10, Brown tallied eight points and seven assists. Brown leads his team in points per contest (28.3), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
