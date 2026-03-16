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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On Suns On March 16

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Brown's points prop was 23.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown totaled 16 points in his most recent game, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.2), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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