Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On Suns On March 16

Brown totaled 16 points in his most recent game, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.2), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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