START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Spurs On March 10

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. Brown's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Brown recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Brown is tops on his team in points per contest (28.7), and averages 7.2 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

