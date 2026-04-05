Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Raptors On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Brown had 26 points, four assists and two steals. Brown is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.7), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.1 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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