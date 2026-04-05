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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Raptors On April 5

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 5. Brown's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Brown had 26 points, four assists and two steals. Brown is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.7), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.1 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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