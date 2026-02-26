FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Nuggets On Feb. 25

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Brown's points prop was 28.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 111-89 win over the Lakers on Feb. 22, Brown put up 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Brown leads his squad in points per game (29.2), and averages 7.0 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 116.3 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

