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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Hornets On April 7

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Brown's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown totaled 26 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.7), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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