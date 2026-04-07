Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Hornets On April 7

Brown totaled 26 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.7), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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