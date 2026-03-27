Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Hawks On March 27

Brown tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last game, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. Brown paces his squad in points per game (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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