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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Hawks On March 27

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. Brown's points prop was 27.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last game, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. Brown paces his squad in points per game (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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