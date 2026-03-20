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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 20

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Brown's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown put up 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Brown leads his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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