Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 20

Brown put up 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Brown leads his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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