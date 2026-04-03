Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Bucks On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Brown put up 43 points and seven assists in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Brown paces his squad in points per contest (28.8), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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