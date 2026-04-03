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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Bucks On April 3

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 3. Brown's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Brown put up 43 points and seven assists in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Brown paces his squad in points per contest (28.8), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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