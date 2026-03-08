FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Face Trail Blazers On March 8

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. Huff's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 128-117 loss to the Lakers on March 6, Huff tallied 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Huff is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jay Huff

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News