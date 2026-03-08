Jay Huff And Pacers Face Trail Blazers On March 8

In his most recent game, a 128-117 loss to the Lakers on March 6, Huff tallied 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Huff is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.