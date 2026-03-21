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Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Spurs On March 21

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 21. Huff's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Huff put up 11 points in a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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