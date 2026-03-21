Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Spurs On March 21

Last time out on March 18, Huff put up 11 points in a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.6 points per game.

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