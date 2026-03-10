FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Kings On March 10

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Huff's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Huff posted 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huff is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jay Huff

