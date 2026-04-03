Jay Huff And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Huff put up 17 points in a 145-126 win over the Bulls. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

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