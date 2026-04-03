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Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Huff's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Huff put up 17 points in a 145-126 win over the Bulls. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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