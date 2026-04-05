Jay Huff And Pacers Play Cavaliers On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Huff recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 129-108 loss to the Hornets. Huff is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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