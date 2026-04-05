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Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Play Cavaliers On April 5

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, April 5. Huff's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Huff recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 129-108 loss to the Hornets. Huff is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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