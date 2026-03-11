Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 10
Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Hayes' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Hayes put up five points in his most recent appearance, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.