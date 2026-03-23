Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Pistons On March 23

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Hayes tallied eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Hayes is averaging 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

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