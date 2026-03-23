FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Pistons On March 23

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Hayes' points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Hayes tallied eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Hayes is averaging 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News