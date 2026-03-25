Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Pacers On March 25

In his most recent game, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23, Hayes put up 11 points, two steals and four blocks. Hayes is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.5 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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