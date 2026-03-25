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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Pacers On March 25

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Hayes' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23, Hayes put up 11 points, two steals and four blocks. Hayes is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.5 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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