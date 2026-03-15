Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14
Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Hayes' points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Hayes tallied five points in his last game, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.