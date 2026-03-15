Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

Hayes tallied five points in his last game, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

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