FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. Hayes' points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30, Hayes put up 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Hayes is averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News