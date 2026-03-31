Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

In his last game, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30, Hayes put up 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Hayes is averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

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