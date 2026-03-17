Javonte Green And Pistons Face Wizards On March 17

Green tallied eight points in his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15. Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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