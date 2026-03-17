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Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green

Detroit Pistons • #31 SG

Javonte Green And Pistons Face Wizards On March 17

Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Green's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Green tallied eight points in his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15. Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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