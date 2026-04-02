Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Take On Warriors On April 2

In his last game on March 31, Allen posted 18 points in a 127-113 loss to the Lakers. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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