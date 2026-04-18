Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8, Allen tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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