Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Allen's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8, Allen tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.