Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons On Feb. 27

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. Allen's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Allen totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Allen leads his team in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 15.1 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pistons rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

