Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 115-104 loss to the Knicks on May 19, Allen put up 10 points and seven rebounds. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.