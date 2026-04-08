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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Hawks On April 8

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 8. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Allen put up 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 142-126 win over the Grizzlies. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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