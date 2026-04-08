Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Hawks On April 8

Last time out on April 6, Allen put up 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 142-126 win over the Grizzlies. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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