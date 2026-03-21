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Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. McCain's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McCain tallied 26 points and two blocks in his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. McCain is averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.7 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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