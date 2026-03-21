Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

McCain tallied 26 points and two blocks in his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. McCain is averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.7 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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