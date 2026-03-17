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Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Take On Magic On March 17

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. McCain's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCain had 15 points in his last game, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15. McCain is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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