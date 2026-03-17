Jared McCain And Thunder Take On Magic On March 17

McCain had 15 points in his last game, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15. McCain is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per game.

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