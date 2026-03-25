Jared McCain And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25
Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. McCain's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
McCain tallied 13 points in his last game, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23. McCain is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.