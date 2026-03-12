FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 12

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. McCain's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-126 win over the Nuggets on March 9, McCain tallied 13 points. McCain is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jared McCain

