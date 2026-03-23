Jared McCain And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

In his most recent game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21, McCain tallied 18 points. McCain is averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

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