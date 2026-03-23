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Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. McCain's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21, McCain tallied 18 points. McCain is averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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