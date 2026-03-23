Jared McCain And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23
Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. McCain's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21, McCain tallied 18 points. McCain is averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.