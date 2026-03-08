FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Face Trail Blazers On March 8

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. Walker's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Walker put up 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 118.1 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

NBARecent NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

