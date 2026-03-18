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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 18

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. Walker's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker had 16 points and five assists in his last action, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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