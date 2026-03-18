Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 18

Walker had 16 points and five assists in his last action, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

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