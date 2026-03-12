FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Suns On March 12

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12. Walker's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker put up eight points, nine rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10. Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Jarace Walker

