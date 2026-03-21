Jarace Walker And Pacers Take On Spurs On March 21

Walker tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 18. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.6 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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