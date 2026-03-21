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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Take On Spurs On March 21

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 21. Walker's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 18. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.6 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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