Jarace Walker And Pacers Take On Magic On March 23

In his most recent game, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Walker had 21 points and four assists. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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