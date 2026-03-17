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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Knicks On March 17

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 17. Walker's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15, Walker had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

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