Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Knicks On March 17

In his last action, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15, Walker had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Walker is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

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