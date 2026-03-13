Jarace Walker And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Walker had 12 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 123-108 loss to the Suns on March 12. Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

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