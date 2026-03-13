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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 13. Walker's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker had 12 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 123-108 loss to the Suns on March 12. Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

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