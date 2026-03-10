FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Kings On March 10

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Walker's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Walker tallied 14 points and two steals. Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jarace Walker

NBA

Indiana Pacers

