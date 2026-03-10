Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Kings On March 10

In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Walker tallied 14 points and two steals. Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.