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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Take On Cavaliers On April 5

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, April 5. Walker's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Walker recorded five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

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