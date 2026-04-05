Jarace Walker And Pacers Take On Cavaliers On April 5

In his last game on March 27, Walker recorded five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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