James Harden And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 1

Harden tallied 20 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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